Students to Get Taste of Write Stuff at Author-Go-Round

For the 47th year, upper elementary and junior high students from schools throughout Santa Barbara County will have the chance to meet and talk with authors and illustrators of books for young people during the Author-Go-Round sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Education Office Jan. 23 through Jan. 27 at the Education Office auditorium, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road.

Participating authors and illustrators include Caroline Arnold, Kristen Kitscher, Lee Wardlaw and Eugene Yelchin.

Each day, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., some 130 students will have an opportunity to listen to four presentations, then spend 15 minutes asking questions and interacting with the authors while seated on carpets in small groups. At a music signal, they will rotate on to the next author.

Students will meet authors of books written specifically for young people, explore avenues of creative writing and illustrating with successful people in the field of literature, and read and discuss in-depth literary works by well-known writers.

The day is further highlighted with colorful carousel decorations and activities with prizes. Each day, one student will be chosen as best overall winner in the four activities categories and will receive a custom-made t-shirt commemorating the event and signed by the four authors and illustrators.

“This annual event pays tribute to the reading and writing of children’s literature,” said County Superintendent of Schools William J. Cirone, whose office coordinates the annual event. “The students come away with a sense that they have been involved with a real ‘literary happening.’ ”

Participating districts include Ballard, Blochman, Buellton, Carpinteria, College, Cuyama, Goleta, Guadalupe, Hope, Lompoc, Los Olivos, Montecito, Orcutt, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria-Bonita, Solvang and Vista del Mar.

Further information is available from Rose Koller, educational technology services, 964-4710, ext. 5222.

— David J. Lawrence​ is director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.