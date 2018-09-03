Monday, September 3 , 2018, 9:09 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

4 Candidates Enter Race for 2 Open Goleta Water Board Seats

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | September 3, 2018 | 6:07 p.m.

Jack Cunningham and Meg West are not running for re-election on the Goleta Water District Board of Directors, and four candidates are on the ballot for those two seats.

Cunningham has been on the board since 1995 and West, who was elected in 2014, is moving to Oregon. The other three members of the board — Lauren Hanson, Rick Merrifield and Bill Rosen — have terms that expire in 2020.

The candidates in the Nov. 6 race for the two open seats are: Thomas Evans, a water resources engineer; Matias Eusterbrock, an environmental analyst; Bobbi McGinnis, a real estate agent; and Kathleen Werner, a retired water chemist, according to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.

Goleta Water District serves about 87,000 people in the Goleta Valley, and has five governing board members who serve four-year terms.

The district has recently focused on conservation and upgrading its groundwater production and pump system to increase supplies during the drought.

Earlier this month, the Board of Directors passed a resolution to switch to district-based board elections starting in 2022, after information from the 2020 U.S. Census is available, according to Mary McMaster, general counsel for the district.

“At the meeting, several members expressed the view that this was simply the right thing to do. The District has not been threatened with a notice of violation nor had it received any complaints from the public on this issue,” she said in an email.

