4 Children, Driver Injured in Highway 101 Crash at El Capitán

Five people were hurt, including three with major injuries, in a single-vehicle rollover wreck on Highway 101 near El Capitán State Beach, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes near the highway entrance ramp, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said the injured included four children, including three who were ejected from the vehicle.

Two children believed to be under the age of 10 suffered major injuries, Zaniboni said, as did the adult driver.

Another child suffered moderate injuries, and the fourth had minor injuries, he said.

All of the injured were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

One patient was later transported to a hospital in Northridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The names of the victims and their conditions were not available.

The crash is under investigation by the CHP.

