Recreation

4-H Clubs Convene for Fall Opening Event Oct. 3

By Robin Hill Cederlof for 4-H of Santa Barbara County | September 28, 2015 | 9:46 a.m.

October 4–10 is National 4-H Week, and Santa Barbara County is celebrating 4-H youth who have made an impact on the community and are stepping up to the challenges of a complex and changing world.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, from 1–4 p.m. at Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 4-H youth will connect with the community by hosting an open house. This is a free event and open to public. 

4-H is a youth development program for children age 5 to 18. 

University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources (UC ANR), the 4-H Youth Development Program, engages youth in hands-on learning activities in the areas of science, citizenship and healthy living.

During this free community event, UC ANR 4-H Clubs from around Santa Barbara County will showcase the many opportunities 4-H offers.

In conjunction with this event, club members will join hundreds of thousands of youth across the world in leading the eighth annual 4-H National Youth Science Day (4-H NYSD) experiment.

This year’s experiment, called “Motion Commotion,” will combine a speeding car collision and a distracted driving demonstration in a simulated activity that investigates the physical and human factors of motion.

Youth will conduct the two-part “Motion Commotion” experiment, in which they will use every day materials — including a toy car, modeling clay, ruler, calculator and cell phone — to explore physics in the real-world. 

Recent findings from Tufts University's 4-H Study of Positive Youth Development indicate that young people in 4-H are three times more likely to contribute to their communities than youth not participating in 4-H.

Notably, the Tufts research discovered that the structured learning, encouragement and adult mentoring that 4-H'ers receive play a vital role in helping them actively contribute to their communities.

More than 750 4-H members and 200 volunteers are involved in the UC ANR 4-H Youth Development Program in Santa Barbara County.

We invite youth and families to come join us on October 3rd and experience what 4-H is all about. (No dogs please.)

Learn more about 4-H by visiting sb4h.org or calling 805.893.3410.

— Robin Hill Cederlof represents 4-H of Santa Barbara County.

 
