Local News

Speed Suspected in 3-Vehicle Rollover Crash That Leaves 4 Injured in Lompoc

West Central Avenue collision flips compact car; victims from all 3 cars taken to hospital

Emergency crews clean up at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in the 400 block of West Central Avenue in Lompoc on Saturday afternoon. (Lompoc Firefighters Association photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 23, 2016 | 8:43 p.m.

Four people were taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center on Saturday afternoon after a crash that caused one vehicle to roll over and land on its rooftop.

Lompoc police said the wreck happened in the 400 block of West Central Avenue at 5:15 p.m.

The collision involved three vehicles, one of which — a compact car — ended up on its roof, Sgt. Deanna Clement said, adding the cause of the collision remained under investigation.

“Speed is a factor,” she said. “At this time it does not appear that alcohol or drugs are involved.”

Four people from the vehicles were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, Clement said.

Crews from the Lompoc Fire Department also responded to the collision.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

