4 Injured in Highway 154 Collision in Santa Barbara

Los Angeles woman arrested for DUI in earlier head-on collision near Live Oak Camp entrance that causes major injuries to other driver

Four people were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 154 near Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara Wednesday morning that sent one car over the side of the road.

The California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the scene around 7:55 a.m. to find ne of the vehicles about 30 feet over the side of the road in the collision, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Three patients with moderate injuries and one patient complaining of major injuries, from two different vehicles, were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Earlier Wednesday morning, a man was reportedly in critical condition with major injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 154 near the Live Oak Camp entrance.

Two vehicles collided around 6:20 a.m. and lanes of Highway 154 were closed in the area for about 15 minutes.

The driver of a Mercedes S550 was traveling eastbound on Highway 154 and allowed her vehicle to drift across the double yellow line directly into the path of a Ford C-Max traveling westbound, according to the CHP.

Jensen Buchanan, 53, of Los Angeles, the driver of the Mercedes, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and arrested for driving under the influence, the CHP said.

Bradley Asolas, 56, of Camarillo, suffered major injuries and had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was transported to the hospital, Zaniboni said.

The CHP is investigating both collisions.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.