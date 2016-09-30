Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 12:02 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

4 Drivers Injured in Multi-Vehicle Accident in Goleta

Four people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident Friday in Goleta. Click to view larger
Four people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident Friday in Goleta.  (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | September 30, 2016 | 4:02 p.m.

Four people were transported to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital with minor injuries after a multi-vehicle collision on South Patterson Avenue Friday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Initially two separate accidents were reported in the area of the Highway 101 southbound off-ramp and another at 101 South Patterson, but it appeared to be one related accident, according to emergency radio traffic. 

It was described as “one gigantic accident,” according to radio traffic.

County Fire and American Medical Response ambulances responded to the scene at 3:37 p.m. and found four vehicles involved, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. 

Drivers in each vehicle, the only occupants, all complained of minor injuries and were transported to the hospital, he said. 

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department is investigating the cause of the accident. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

