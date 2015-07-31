4 Injured in Highway 101 Collision Near Goleta

Advice

A passenger in one of 3 vehicles taken to hospital with moderate injuries

One person was taken to the hospital and three others were hurt Friday afternoon in a vehicle accident on Highway 101 near Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The three-vehicle crash — a chain-reaction rear-end collision — occurred at about 4:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes near the Turnpike Road offramp, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

One person sitting in the rear seat of the front vehicle complained of severe neck and back pain, Zaniboni said, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Three other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries, but were not hospitalized, he said.

The left-hand lane was closed for a time, but traffic continued flowing in the other two lanes, he said.

The collision was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

