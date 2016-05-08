4 Injured in Highway 101 Rollover Crash in Santa Barbara

Single-car wreck occurred in freeway’s southbound lanes just north of La Cumbre Road

Four people were injured Sunday evening in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The wreck occurred about 5:45 p.m. in the southbound freeway lanes just north of La Cumbre Road, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said four people in the car sustained minor injuries, and were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on their injuries and conditions were not available.

The two left lanes on the southbound side of the freeway were shut down for a time while emergency personnel tended to the injured and cleared the wreckage.

The crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

