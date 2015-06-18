Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 1:22 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

4 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collison on Highway 101 Off-Ramp in Goleta

Five vehicles damaged in rear-end collisions at the Storke/Glen Annie Roads freeway ramp

Four people were injured in a five-vehicle accident on the Highway 101 northbound off-ramp at Storke and Glen Annie roads in Goleta on Thursday.
Four people were injured in a five-vehicle accident on the Highway 101 northbound off-ramp at Storke and Glen Annie roads in Goleta on Thursday. (Mike Eliason photo / Santa Barbara County Fire Department)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | updated logo | June 18, 2015 | 1:48 p.m.

A five-vehicle accident blocked traffic and caused multiple injuries Thursday afternoon on the Highway 101 off-ramp at Storke and Glen Annie roads in Goleta.

There was construction on Hollister Avenue and Storke Road which caused traffic to back up on the northbound and southbound offramps, according to the California Highway Patrol

A 65-year-old Goleta man, Alan Forsyth, apparently went into diabetic shock, lost control of his vehicle and rear-ended one of the cars backed up waiting for the traffic light to change at the northbound offramp, CHP Officer John Gutierrez said. 

"He was driving approximately freeway speed on the offramp and then has diabetic shock, collides into one vehicle which collides into the next and the next," he said. 

Five total vehicles were damaged and four people were transported to the hospital with injuries: two people had complaints of pain and two had major injuries, one person with a head laceration and another with a possibly fractured right leg, Gutierrez said. 

The accident was reported at 1:14 p.m. and the northbound off-ramp was temporarily closed while the CHP worked to get the cars cleared. 

Of the five vehicles involved, two had major damage, two had moderate damage and one had minor damage from the accident, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

"It was a front of a car going into the back of a car, into the front of a car, into the back of a car — that happened four times," Zaniboni said.

