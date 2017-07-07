4 Juveniles Arrested in Santa Barbara High School Break-Ins

Four juveniles are were arrested in connection with several break-ins at classrooms at Santa Barbara High School, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a burglary in progress at the high school, said Anthony Wagner, a police spokesman.

"Officers contacted and detained four juveniles on scene," Wagner said. "Subsequent investigation led to several arrests on multiple felony charges."

Police had responded previously to the school, and found that burglars had broken windows to gain access to four classrooms — two on Saturday night and two on Sunday night, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

“We’ve not been able to confirm if anything’s been stolen,” Harwood told Noozhawk earlier this week. “Portions of the rooms were rummaged through.”

Harwood noted that several items of value, including electronic devices, were not taken.

Names of those arrested were not released because they are minors.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.