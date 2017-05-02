Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 10:50 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
4 Local Water Polo Players On Team USA for Intercontinental Cup

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 2, 2017 | 8:58 a.m.

Four Santa Barbara area high school girls water polo players will be wearing USA caps this week as they represent their country at the FINA Intercontinental Cup.

Paige Hauschild of San Marcos and Ryann Neushul, Abbi Hill and Jewel Roemer of Dos Pueblos are on the U.S. Senior squad for the six-nation tournament, which begins Tuesday at UC Davis. The Americans open against Kazakhstan at 7:30 p.m. Australia, Canada, China and Japan round out the tournament field. The tournament will determine the four qualifiers for the upcoming FINA World League Super Final. FINA is the governing body for international water polo.

Hauschild is the lone senior of the local group of players. She's signed with USC. Neushul is a junior, Hill a sophomore and Roemer a freshman.

This is the first competition for Team USA since winning an unprecedented second straight Olympic gold medal in Brazil last summer. The only members of that team playing this week are Melissa Seidemann and Aria Fischer. 

