4 Lompoc Men Arrested in Assault, Robbery in Isla Vista

Four Lompoc men were arrested early Sunday in connection with an armed robbery and a stabbing in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

A 28-year-old Santa Barbara man was walking in the area of Pardall Road and Camino Peescadero at about 12:50 a.m. when he was assaulted and robbed by a man later identified as Ignacio Sanchez Reyes of Lompoc, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

She said sheriff’s deputies and UC Santa Barbara police officers, aided by a K-9 unit, conducted a search for Reyes, who was located in the 6500 block of Madrid Road.

He fled on foot to the 900 block of Camino Pescadero, where he was arrested at gunpoint, Hoover said.

Reyes was booked into County Jail on suspicion of robbery, Hoover said. His bail was set at $50,000.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

At 2:20 a.m., deputies and officers responded to the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive on a report of a stabbing.

“Upon arrival, a 21-year-old Isla Vista male resident was located at the scene and found to be suffering from a stab wound,” Hoover said, adding that he was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

She said an investigation revealed that three men were involved in the stabbing, and the suspects were located a short time later in the area of Camino Pescadero and Picasso Road, where they were arrested at gunpoint.

They were identified as Javier Rodriguez-Anguiano, 21, Francisco Guzman, 21, and Juan Raul Garibay Arredondo, 20, all from Lompoc.

“Further investigation linked the three suspects to the stabbing, and also identified them as being the group associated with the armed robbery suspect,” Hoover said.

All three were booked into County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Bail for each was set at $30,000.

The investigation into both incidents was continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call 805.683.2724 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.

