4 Montecito Mudslide Victims Remembered at Memorial Service in Santa Barbara

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 31, 2018 | 10:03 p.m.

Hundreds of mourners, often sharing hugs and tears, gathered Wednesday evening inside Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Barbara to remember four victims of the deadly Montecito mudslides.

The memorial service was held for Faviola Benitez Calderon, 28, Jonathan Benitez, 10, Marilyn Ramos, 27 and Kailly Benitez, 3, all members of the same extended family who were killed in the mudslides.

Prayers and readings were alternated in Spanish and English.

The Rev. Pedro Lopez provided words of comfort to the standing-room-only crowd, and said he received messages of condolence and concern beyond those in attendance. 

“This tragic event has affected the lives of many people,” Lopez said. “Our community was greatly impacted by what has happened. It’s going to take a long time for people to recover. It’s important that we stay together, be united and be a family so we come together and do not walk alone.”

Twenty-one people have been confirmed dead in the Jan. 9 flooding, and two children remain missing.

On the morning of Jan. 21, search teams scouring through debris and mud located Calderon’s body on the 100 block of Santo Tomas Lane, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Her family was impacted by the devastating flash flooding that hit southern Santa Barbara County.

Although Calderon's young daughter and husband survived the deluge, her son, Jonathan Benitez, died in the disaster as did her sister-in-law, Ramos, and niece, Kailly Benitez.

An attendee said the family requested privacy and no photography. 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

