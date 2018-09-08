4 People Displaced by Fire at Apartment Building in Lompoc

Four people were left homeless early Saturday after a fire damaged an apartment building in Lompoc.

Crews were dispatched at about 4:45 a.m. to the 700 block of North G Street, where they found flames and smoke coming from a second-story bedroom, according to Battalion Chief Brian Federmann of the Lompoc Fire Department.

“All occupants were out of the apartment complex upon our arrival,” Federmann said, adding that the fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes.

The entire second story of the unit sustained fire damage, he said.

Two adults and two children were displaced, and the American Red Cross responded to assist them with lodging.

Crews from Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg Air Force Base also responded to the blaze.

Cause of the fire was under investigation.

