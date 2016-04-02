4 People Displaced by Santa Maria Apartment Fire

Four people were displaced from their homes early Saturday by a fire that broke out at an apartment building in Santa Maria.

Firefighters responded at about 5:15 a.m. to the 100 block of West Hermosa to a report of a multi-unit structure fire, said Battalion Chief Mike Barneich of the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Crews made an aggressive attack from inside the structure and on the roof, and were able to knock down the flames in about 20 minutes, Barneich said.

No injuries were reported.

“Damage to one apartment unit was extensive, while a second unit sustained smoke damage,” Barneich said.

The American Red Cross was called in to provide housing for the displaced residents, he added.

