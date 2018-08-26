Sunday, August 26 , 2018, 5:36 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

4 People Hospitalized for Suspected Opioid Overdose at Residence Near Santa Barbara

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 26, 2018 | 2:59 p.m.

Four people were taken to the hospital for suspected drug overdoses early Sunday after emergency personnel were called to a party at a residence in the Mission Canyon area near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies, Santa Barbara county and city firefighters and several AMR ambulances were dispatched at about 1:50 a.m. to the home on the 2800 block of Exeter Place on a report of a man and a woman who were not breathing, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

When deputies and firefighters arrived, they located approximately 30 people inside the residence, Hoover said, adding that the group was attending a post-wedding celebration at the house, which had been rented for the occasion.

“The patients, a male and female in their late 30s from the Long Beach area, displayed symptoms of an opiate drug overdose,” Hoover said. “An additional male and female, also in their late 30s from Long Beach, began displaying the same symptoms and were treated as well.”

The two men and two women, who were believed to have snorted a white power from an unknown source, were administered Naloxone Hydrochloride, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, Hoover said.

They subsequently were transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

No drugs were found at the house, Hoover said.

Naloxone Hydrochloride is more commonly known by the brand name Narcan, and blocks the life-threatening effects of opioid overdose (both medications and narcotics), including extreme drowsiness, slowed breathing, or loss of consciousness.

All Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies receive training on the use of Naloxone.

