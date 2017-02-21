4 People Injured in Collision on Turnpike Road Near Goleta

Four people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident on Turnpike Road near Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred shortly after noon on Turnpike Road at San Gordiano Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It appears that vehicle that turning off of San Gordiano was struck by a vehicle on Turnpike, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

One of the vehicles ended up on its roof, but all the occupants were able to get out of the wreckage, Eliason said.

Three adults and a child under 10 sustained minor injuries, Eliason said, and were taken by AMR ambulances to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

