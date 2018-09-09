4 People Injured in Crash on Highway 154 in Santa Ynez Valley

Collision occurred near vista point just north of Cold Spring Canyon Bridge

Four people were injured late Sunday in a collision that shut down Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The crash was reported at about 10:20 p.m. near the vista point just north of the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two vehicles were involved, Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

One person suffered major injuries, another had moderate injuries and two had minor injuries, he said.

All were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Their identities and details on their conditions were not available.

The roadway was shut down for a time while emergency personnel attended to the injured and cleared the wreckage.

The wreck was under investigation by the CHP.

