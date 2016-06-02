4 Santa Barbara County High School Juniors Win Wellesley Book Award

Every spring Wellesley College, one of the world’s pre-eminent colleges for women, recognizes outstanding young women at high schools around the country through its book award program.

This spring the College presented the Wellesley Book Award to the following junior students at Santa Barbara County schools:

» Serena Soh, Cate School

» Kara Jade Portier, Dos Pueblos High School

» Noelia Ramirez, San Marcos High School

» Gloria Stephani Sevilla, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School

Each student was selected for her excellent academic performance and her outstanding contributions to her community.

The book awarded this year was the Norton Book of Women’s Lives, a collection of 20th-century literature from women’s autobiographies, journals and memoirs.

Wellesley’s mission is to provide an excellent liberal arts education for women who will make a difference in the world.

— Alice McCurdy ’76 is the Book Award chair at Wellesley College.