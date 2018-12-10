4 Santa Barbara High School Students Win 2018 Congressional App Challenge

Team of young women come out on top with development of Santa Barbara Highlights app

Four young women from Santa Barbara High School who developed a mobile app won on a nationwide competition that encourages students to pursue an interest in computer science, coding and STEM education.

Gabrielle Englese, 16, Madeline Rogers, 15, Joy Patterson, 15, and Karleigh Dehlsen, 15, worked as a team to develop a computer app featuring an interactive map of popular Santa Barbara locations, giving visitors a more meaningful experience of the city while promoting local businesses and parks.

The winners of California’s 24th Congressional District’s App Challenge call their creation Santa Barbara Highlights.

The students were inspired by the beauty of the city, and hope the app will boost the local economy after witnessing the destruction of recent natural disasters.

“We wanted to make sure our project had a good, solid-based idea before we started building it,” said Patterson, a SBHS sophomore. “It served to strengthen our friendship, and it was a great experience and collaboration.”

Each team member received a special recognition certificate from Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, at his Santa Barbara office last week. The students' families and Richard Johnston, director of the Santa Barbara High School Computer Science Academy, were in attendance.

“It’s great that you are all women because in STEM there are certain underrepresented groups,” Carbajal told the winners. “It’s awesome that you have taken on this project and succeeded."

The team won a $250 credit from Amazon Web Services, allowing them to continue coding and enhancing their app. Staff at Santa Barbara-based Sonos also will host a free tour of their audio chamber, where several software engineers will meet with the students to discuss careers in coding and technology.

Along with other winners from across the country, Santa Barbara Highlights will be eligible for display during the House of Code Reception and featured on the Congressional App Challenge website.

The Santa Barbara High School group will be invited to attend the House of Code reception, scheduled for next spring in Washington, D.C.

Leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives launched the district-wide Congressional App Challenge in 2015 to promote the importance of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs. Junior high and high school students compete to create applications for a mobile phone, tablet or computer.

