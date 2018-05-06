4 SBCC Women’s Track and Field Athletes Qualify For Southern California Finals

Marie Kimumba took fourth in the 400 meters on Saturday and Christy Chavira was fifth in the 1500 in the Southern Cal Track & Field Prelims at San Diego Mesa College.
Kimumba ran a personal-best 57.03 and moved closer to the No. 2 spot on the Vaqueros’ all-time list. She also placed sixth in the 200 in 24.90, which is second on the Vaquero Top-10 chart and just .08 off the school record.
Chavira, a freshman from Righetti High, had another big drop with a PR of 4:52.35 in the 1500.
Alana Ochoa was ninth in the shot put (11.54m). She’ll compete in the discus next week, based on her winning performance in the WSC Championships.
Maria-Aime Cochet, a freshman from Rennes, France, took 10th in the hammer with a personal-best 42.16 meters (138 3¾), which lands her No. 3 on the all-time chart. She previously qualified to throw the discus at the Southern Cal Finals.
San Diego Mesa will host the Southern Cal Championships on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.