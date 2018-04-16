Monday, April 16 , 2018, 5:53 pm | Partly Cloudy and Breezy 59º

 
 
 
 

4 Suspects Arrested at Gaviota After Highway 101 Pursuit From Ventura

Santa Barbara-based CHP uses spike strips to disable vehicle believed to be involved in a Ventura County burglary case

(Alys Martinez / KEYT.com photo)

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | March 28, 2017 | 2:13 p.m.

A high-speed pursuit that started in Ventura County ended at the Gaviota Tunnel Tuesday after authorities deployed spike strips in two different places along Highway 101, the California Highway Patrol said.

Just before 11 a.m., the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department called the CHP to help stop a vehicle — believed to be involved in a burglary — that was driving at speeds of approximately 100 mph northbound on Highway 101, Santa Barbara CHP Officer Jon Gutierrez said.

The pursuit started near Flynn Road after sheriff’s deputies had attempted to stop the vehicle, a white Honda Civic with paper plates, authorities said.

Gutierrez called the driver “reckless,” adding that the woman was driving up to 120 mph and passing traffic on the right shoulder and center dividers of the highway.

A Ventura County Sheriff’s Department helicopter was deployed to keep track of the vehicle during the pursuit.

The CHP deployed spike strips at Winchester Canyon, west of Goleta, and El Capitan State Beach, which punctured two of the suspect vehicle’s tires, Gutierrez said.

The vehicle stopped near the Gaviota Tunnel and all four occupants were arrested, though the driver fled on foot, Gutierrez said.

“The driver of the suspect vehicle fell down a ravine while trying to flee and sustained a minor injury to one of her legs,” Gutierrez said in a statement.

According to the CHP, stolen merchandise with store tags was found in the trunk and back seat of the suspect vehicle.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department took custody of all four people and will be investigating the case.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

