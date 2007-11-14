4 Warriors Named to All-GSAC Team

Four Westmont soccer players have been named to the All-Golden State Athletic Conference team.
Senior Scottee Reid of Fresno, juniors Taylor Callan of Portland and Amy Lawson of Honolulu, and freshman Roxanne Love of Kentfield helped lead the Warriors to a third-place finish in the GSAC standings.
Reid started as a defender in 67 games during her four-year career and played a pivotal role in the Warriors’ defense.
Advertisement
"Scottee served as a captain on the team and a leader in the back," said head coach Rebecca Mouw . "What she brought to us was the ability to keep the ball away from the opposing forwards. She often stepped in and won balls before the forwards could even receive them. That is her strength and she was very successful. We are going to miss that ... next year."
Lawson scored four goals for the Warriors this season, bringing her career total to 28. This is the third year in which she has received All-GSAC recognition. Lawson was second in the GSAC in shots per game with 3.62.
"Amy’s physical presence on the field allowed a lot of our other players to get involved in the attack," said Mouw. "Teams zero in on her when she has the ball and it frees up other people. Her ability to strike the ball and get to the goal really made her a threat at all times. She stepped into the midfield for us rather than playing up top and her physical presence in the midfield helped us out this year."
Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.