4 Warriors Named to All-GSAC Team

Four Westmont soccer players have been named to the All-Golden State Athletic Conference team.

Senior Scottee Reid of Fresno, juniors Taylor Callan of Portland and Amy Lawson of Honolulu, and freshman Roxanne Love of Kentfield helped lead the Warriors to a third-place finish in the GSAC standings.

Reid started as a defender in 67 games during her four-year career and played a pivotal role in the Warriors’ defense.