Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:08 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

4th Annual Arts and Crafts Sale Supports Local Weavers

Proceeds help offset price of tuition for students in floor-loom classes at Center for Lifelong Learning

A wide variety of hand-made textiles will be offered at 4th Annual WoW Sale.
A wide variety of hand-made textiles will be offered at 4th Annual WoW Sale. ( Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild)
By Normah Halim for Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild. | October 28, 2016 | 8:59 a.m.

Hand-made items, including hand-woven, knitted, felted and unique pieces for home and family, will be offered at the 4th Annual WoW Sale from noon-7 p.m., Nov. 3 through 5, at the Santa Barbara Public Market, 38 W. Victoria St.

All items are handcrafted by artisans, reflecting the creativity, interest and personality of the artist. From home and pet accessories to light, delicate scarves and shawls perfect for the South-Coast climate, shoppers will find handmade items they can give as gifts or keep for their own enjoyment.

Proceeds from this sale will benefit the Wonders of Weaving class (WoW), a floor-loom class offered by Santa Barbara City College’s, Center for Lifelong Learning. Proceeds will offset some of the class tuition cost, helping a number of students who might not otherwise be able to afford to take this class.

The WoW class is a 66-year-old Santa Barbara tradition, started by Director Selmer Wake and Russell Groff. Groff was a returned veteran who learned to weave as part of his physical therapy.

This class provides education, physical and mental therapy, a creative environment and a supportive fiber-arts community for local residents from all walks of life.
 
This sale is a collaborative effort between WoW and the Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild, a 501(c)(3)

For more information, visit www.sbfiberarts.org.

— Normah Halim for Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 