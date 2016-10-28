4th Annual Arts and Crafts Sale Supports Local Weavers

Proceeds help offset price of tuition for students in floor-loom classes at Center for Lifelong Learning

Hand-made items, including hand-woven, knitted, felted and unique pieces for home and family, will be offered at the 4th Annual WoW Sale from noon-7 p.m., Nov. 3 through 5, at the Santa Barbara Public Market, 38 W. Victoria St.

All items are handcrafted by artisans, reflecting the creativity, interest and personality of the artist. From home and pet accessories to light, delicate scarves and shawls perfect for the South-Coast climate, shoppers will find handmade items they can give as gifts or keep for their own enjoyment.

Proceeds from this sale will benefit the Wonders of Weaving class (WoW), a floor-loom class offered by Santa Barbara City College’s, Center for Lifelong Learning. Proceeds will offset some of the class tuition cost, helping a number of students who might not otherwise be able to afford to take this class.

The WoW class is a 66-year-old Santa Barbara tradition, started by Director Selmer Wake and Russell Groff. Groff was a returned veteran who learned to weave as part of his physical therapy.

This class provides education, physical and mental therapy, a creative environment and a supportive fiber-arts community for local residents from all walks of life.



This sale is a collaborative effort between WoW and the Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild, a 501(c)(3)

For more information, visit www.sbfiberarts.org.

— Normah Halim for Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild.