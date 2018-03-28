14th Annual Empty Bowls Benefit Aims to Feed Lompoc Valley Programs

Gourmet soups served up Wednesday in hand-crafted bowls to hundreds of people in Lompoc will help feed others in the community via the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County programs.

The 14th annual Lompoc Empty Bowls at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center featured assorted soups made by local restaurants.

This year’s event lasted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., an hour longer than in the past, to help ease crowded conditions in the community center due to Empty Bowl’s popularity, organizers said.

“We’re just super grateful for this outpouring of care within the community,” said Judith Smith-Meyer from the Foodbank.

For $25, each attendee could pick a unique ceramic bowl and fill it from the offerings of assorted gourmet soups and bread.

Those who attended could take the bowl home to serve as a reminder about the meal's purpose — raising funds to feed community members facing hunger.

“We serve 57 percent of the residents of Lompoc, so it’s a huge number," Smith-Meyer added. "There’s a huge need, so it’s great to see the community coming out to take care of the people who live here, too. That’s something that’s special about Lompoc is that it's very focused on a high-need area.”

Soups came from a variety of Lompoc eateries and other establishments, with offerings ranging from split pea and ham to chicken posole, matzoh ball and Swiss potato soup.

In fiscal year 2017, more than 25,000 people in Lompoc received 1.3 million pounds of food via the the Foodbank’s nearly 35 nonprofit community partners and direct-to-participant programs.

The Foodbank’s weekly healthy food access center, Alta Cena Sana, hosted cooking demonstrations, group fitness classes, nutrition education and presentations in addition to doling out healthy groceries and fresh produce.

Additionally, 220 very low-income seniors participate in the Foodbank’s twice-monthly Brown Bag programs at three sites in Lompoc.

The organization also supplies 100 children with nutritiion and cooking education along with recipes and fresh produce through monthly Kids’ Farmers Markets.

The Foodbank also hosts an Empty Bowls benefit in the Santa Maria Valley each October and in the Santa Barbara area each November.

