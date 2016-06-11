4th Fire in Recent Weeks Breaks Out at McKinley School in Santa Barbara

Authorities believe small vegetation fires likely are related; investigation continuing

For the fourth time in recent weeks, a vegetation fire broke out Friday night at McKinley School in Santa Barbara.

The latest blaze occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on a hillside below the campus at 350 Loma Alta Drive, according to Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.

He said when firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a 10-by-10-foot area of light vegetation and grass burning.

Crews climbed over a chain-link fence and quickly quelled the blaze, Mercado said.

Friday’s incident comes after three similar fires occurred at the Mesa-area school last month.

“It is highly coincidental that they have all occurred in the same area,”​ Mercado said, adding that an investigator was called out.

He said Santa Barbara police officers also were called out to canvass the area and talk to any potential witnesses.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

Similar small fires broke out at the school on May 6, 19 and 25.

“We’re definitely taking a closer look at all of them,” SBFD investigator Ryan DiGuilio previously told Noozhawk.

“They’re still under investigation at this time and are most likely related,” he said. “We can’t completely rule out that they’re not, but that’s the avenue we’re taking.”

No structure damage was reported in any of the fires.

