4th Annual Together We Triumph Luncheon to Honor Congresswoman Capps

William Sansum Diabetes Center (WSDC) will honor Congresswoman Lois Capps with its first ever “Diabetes Hero Award” at its Nov. 6 Together We Triumph Luncheon.

The award was created to recognize those who make a significant contribution to furthering the understanding and management of diabetes, which affects more than one out of ten people in the USA.

Rep. Capps has long been a champion in the battle against diabetes. She has fought for improved research on the disease, supporting treatment innovations and efforts to get clinical breakthroughs into practice.

As one of the few nurses in Congress, she has championed prevention and wellness to get at the root of many diabetes diagnoses, while working to improve access to high quality care for individuals with the condition. Through her work on the Affordable Care Act, she helped ensure individuals with diabetes cannot be barred from health insurance or kicked off their existing plan due to their health status.

A member of the Congressional Diabetes Caucus, Rep. Capps has been a strong partner over the years in the efforts to bring the artificial pancreas to fruition.

The nine-term congresswoman was also instrumental in securing a $2.25 million three-year research grant for WSDC from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The grant allowed Sansum Diabetes to continue its work on diabetes, endocrinology and metabolic research, focusing specifically on type 1 diabetes and the creation of an implantable artificial pancreas (AP).

“This research grant has enabled us to move out of the laboratory and into the homes of individuals now testing our AP system in their daily lives,” said David Kerr, M.D. FRCPE. “Thanks to Lois Capps, who has both raised awareness of our ground breaking research in partnership with UCSB and helped provide the financial muscle that has allowed our research to progress, we are on the verge of making AP accessible to the millions of people with type 1 diabetes struggling to maintain control of their blood sugar levels to prevent the devastating complications of diabetes.”

The Together We Triumph event offers supporters and community leaders an opportunity to learn more about WSDC, its initiatives, and how it is making a positive impact in the lives of every individual living with or at risk of diabetes.

The event will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2015, at the Fess Parker Double Tree Hotel in the Santa Ynez Room. There is no charge to attend, but donations are accepted.

Event sponsorship opportunities are available; for more information or to RSVP please contact Jessica Lehner at 805.682.7640 x246 or [email protected].

— Jessica Lehner marketing and communications manager for the William Sansum Diabetes Center.