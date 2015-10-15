Monday, April 30 , 2018, 2:32 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Advice

4th Annual Together We Triumph Luncheon to Honor Congresswoman Capps

By Jessica Lehner for the William Sansum Diabetes Center | October 15, 2015 | 3:36 p.m.

William Sansum Diabetes Center (WSDC) will honor Congresswoman Lois Capps with its first ever “Diabetes Hero Award” at its Nov. 6 Together We Triumph Luncheon.

The award was created to recognize those who make a significant contribution to furthering the understanding and management of diabetes, which affects more than one out of ten people in the USA.

Rep. Capps has long been a champion in the battle against diabetes. She has fought for improved research on the disease, supporting treatment innovations and efforts to get clinical breakthroughs into practice.

As one of the few nurses in Congress, she has championed prevention and wellness to get at the root of many diabetes diagnoses, while working to improve access to high quality care for individuals with the condition. Through her work on the Affordable Care Act, she helped ensure individuals with diabetes cannot be barred from health insurance or kicked off their existing plan due to their health status.

A member of the Congressional Diabetes Caucus, Rep. Capps has been a strong partner over the years in the efforts to bring the artificial pancreas to fruition.

The nine-term congresswoman was also instrumental in securing a $2.25 million three-year research grant for WSDC from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.  

The grant allowed Sansum Diabetes to continue its work on diabetes, endocrinology and metabolic research, focusing specifically on type 1 diabetes and the creation of an implantable artificial pancreas (AP).

“This research grant has enabled us to move out of the laboratory and into the homes of individuals now testing our AP system in their daily lives,” said David Kerr, M.D. FRCPE. “Thanks to Lois Capps, who has both raised awareness of our ground breaking research in partnership with UCSB and helped provide the financial muscle that has allowed our research to progress, we are on the verge of making AP accessible to the millions of people with type 1 diabetes struggling to maintain control of their blood sugar levels to prevent the devastating complications of diabetes.”

The Together We Triumph event offers supporters and community leaders an opportunity to learn more about WSDC, its initiatives, and how it is making a positive impact in the lives of every individual living with or at risk of diabetes. 

The event will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2015, at the Fess Parker Double Tree Hotel in the Santa Ynez Room. There is no charge to attend, but donations are accepted.

Event sponsorship opportunities are available; for more information or to RSVP please contact Jessica Lehner at 805.682.7640 x246 or [email protected].

— Jessica Lehner marketing and communications manager for the William Sansum Diabetes Center.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 