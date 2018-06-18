5-Year-Old Boy Airlifted to Hospital After Being Struck by Vehicle Near Lompoc

An injured 5-year-old boy was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital Monday after being struck by a vehicle in the Missions Hills community near Lompoc, accordign to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., personnel from the county Fire Department, the Lompoc Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol responded to the scene on the 3600 block of Via Gala, near Calle Cinco, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

A CalStar medical helicopter also responded to land at Los Berros Elementary School to transport the patient, who had moderate injuries, to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Eliason said.

The incident will be investigated by officers from the CHP's Buellton area office.

Eliason said the incident serves as a reminder that more children are out playing because it's summertime, and drivers should use extra caution.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.