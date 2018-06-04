No Damage Reported as 5.3 Earthquake Shakes Santa Barbara County

Temblor was centered in the ocean on the south side of Santa Cruz Island; no tsunami warnings issued

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter Scale shook Santa Barbara County Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The temblor at 12:29 p.m was centered offshore, on the south side of Santa Cruz Island, the USGS said.

The shaking was felt throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties and other parts of Southern California, and no damage was reported to Santa Barbara County dispatch, county officials said.

On Santa Cruz Island, there were no injuries and no damage reported, according to the Channel Islands National Park.

The earthquake did, however, scare a bald eagle off its next, which was captured on video by one of the park's live cams.

People felt the earthquake as far away as Orange County, according to the USGS Community Internet Intensity Map, which compiles self-reported information.

The Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami danger following the earthquake, according to the National Weather Service.

The USGS initially said the earthquake was a 5.0 magnitude, later revising it upwards to 5.3.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.