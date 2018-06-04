Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:19 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

No Damage Reported as 5.3 Earthquake Shakes Santa Barbara County

Temblor was centered in the ocean on the south side of Santa Cruz Island; no tsunami warnings issued

Map of 5.3-magnitude earthquake centered on the south side of Santa Cruz Island
The impacts of a 5.3-magnitude earthquake were widely felt in Santa Barbara County Thursday afternoon.  (USGS photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 1:25 p.m. | April 5, 2018 | 12:32 p.m.

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter Scale shook Santa Barbara County Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, but there were no immediate reports of damage. 

The temblor at 12:29 p.m was centered offshore, on the south side of Santa Cruz Island, the USGS said. 

The shaking was felt throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties and other parts of Southern California, and no damage was reported to Santa Barbara County dispatch, county officials said. 

On Santa Cruz Island, there were no injuries and no damage reported, according to the Channel Islands National Park

The earthquake did, however, scare a bald eagle off its next, which was captured on video by one of the park's live cams

People felt the earthquake as far away as Orange County, according to the USGS Community Internet Intensity Map, which compiles self-reported information. 

Dust rises from the cliffs on Santa Cruz Island during a magnitude-5.3 earthquake on Thursday. Click to view larger
Dust rises from the cliffs on Santa Cruz Island during a magnitude-5.3 earthquake on Thursday. (Photo courtesy Ventura County Fire Department)

The Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami danger following the earthquake, according to the National Weather Service

The USGS initially said the earthquake was a 5.0 magnitude, later revising it upwards to 5.3. 

