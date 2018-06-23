50-Unit High-Density Housing Project Near Santa Barbara High Headed to Final Vote

After earlier deadlock over apartments’ ceiling heights, full panel of Architectural Board of Review expected to deliver verdict Monday

The fate of a three-story apartment project near Santa Barbara High School will be decided by Santa Barbara’s Architectural Board of Review on Monday.

The high-density project has sparked frustration among board members who were split at their most recent meeting two weeks ago, and anger from the architect and developer, who believe the rules keep changing.

With only four of the appointed ABR members present at the Aug. 14 meeting, the project stalled on a 2-2 vote. A full board is expected Monday, which would likely bring finality to the proposal.

The 50-unit apartment project at 835 E. Canon Perdido, near the Milpas Street intersection, is on the site of the former McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams’ Old Dairy facility, a half-block away from the southeast corner of the Santa Barbara High campus.

The proposal calls for 10-foot high ceilings on the second and third floors, where some of the units are only 460 square feet in size. The average size of the project’s units — which include studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments — is 633 square feet.

ABR member Howard Wittausch has led the effort over the last few meetings to lower the height of the units. He says 460 square feet is too small, and claims the developer is trying to mask that fact by making the ceiling heights 10 feet, instead of 8 or 9 feet, so he can command higher rents.

“I don’t agree with your idea of livability,” Wittausch told the development team. “I think living in 460 feet is unlivable. If you think that by making a 460-square-feet floor area 10 feet high makes it livable, I would question that.”

Board member Amy Fitzgerald-Tripp disagreed. She noted she has experience living in small units and that smaller can correlate to quality.

“Four-hundred-and-sixty square feet is small but it is feasible, especially in a town that is very expensive,” she said.

Wittausch said a unit that size should be a hotel room, not a home.

“Whenever I go to San Francisco, I stay in an art nouveau, art deco boutique hotel, and the total square footage of the room and the bathrooms and the closets and so forth is about 350 square feet, and they have 10-foot ceilings,” he said.

“I feel like it is extremely livable, I’m really happy — for three days and nights. As a 24/7, 365 (days a year) home, it doesn’t work. It’s not livable.”

Architect Detty Peikert of RRM Design Group and applicant Andrew Fuller expressed disappointment and anger over Wittausch and board member David Watkins’ characterization of and opposition to the design.

“The building is 36 feet tall,” Peikert said. “It is not a tall building. It is a three-story-tall building.”

He said he was willing to lower the height of the units to 9-feet-6-inches from 10 feet, but that wasn’t enough for Watkins and Wittausch. They said the height of the units must be lowered to either 9 feet clear, or the massing of the building must be rearticulated and stepped back further from the street.

“It’s just not fair,” Peikert said.

Fuller at one point exclaimed, “You will never notice two feet from the street, ever.”

The project was supported by Fitzgerald-Tripp and board chairman Kirk Gradin, who got into a nasty exchange with Watkins, who maintained that the project as designed is in the wrong location.

“I still struggle with it being specific to the area,” Watkins said. “There is still an issue of compatibility for me.”

Gradin, however, said that the building had “character” and that it would be “an appreciated part of the Santa Barbara landscape.”

When Watkins attempted to explain what he wanted changed in the design, Gradin cut him off, saying it was far too late in the process to ask for significant design changes.

“David that’s enough ...,” Gradin said. “I think you have said enough. We need solutions at this point.”

Santa Barbara established its controversial Average Unit-Size Density Incentive Program in 2013 as a way to encourage developers to build apartments and affordable housing. The city has seen a flurry of proposals, many of which have rankled the community.

The city has since approved 317 of the medium- and high-density units, with 470 more in the pipeline. So far, 165 building permits have been issued under the AUD program.

The residential apartment boom has sparked wide community debate over growth and development. Supporters say the projects appeal to younger workers who want to live near downtown and prefer to rent rather than own.

Critics contend the projects never provide enough parking spaces for the number of residents living in them, and that the additional people and units strain water resources while adding to traffic congestion.

Peikert told Noozhawk after the meeting that the East Canon Perdido project is a good one for Santa Barbara.

“The project fully meets the intent of the AUD and the critical need for rental housing in the city’s urban core, allowing people to live close to where they work and the services they need without having to use a car for every activity of daily life,” he said.

“The applicant consciously chose to create smaller, more affordable units in a three-story building rather than larger units that would necessitate adding a fourth story.”

With more board members present at Monday’s meeting, Peikert is hopeful of a more favorable outcome.

“We believe, as did the other board members, that lowering the ceiling heights would make these relatively small urban dwellings significantly less livable by reducing the amount of natural light and air entering them,” he said.

