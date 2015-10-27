$50,000 Worth of Tools, Supplies Stolen from Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Construction Site

Advice

About $50,000 in tools and supplies were stolen over the weekend from a construction site where Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital is working to build medical offices.

The thefts occurred sometime between Saturday night and Monday morning, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The construction sits in the 5300 block of Hollister Avenue, on the corner of Hollister and Patterson avenues, where a new 50,000-square-foot medical office building is being constructed.

A construction worker who showed up for work at 5:30 a.m. Monday morning noticed the front gate to the site was open and that seven storage containers had been broken into, Hoover said.

“The stolen items included various construction tools and supplies. The total loss is estimated to be around $50,000,” she said.

The department is asking for the public’s help to identify the thieves and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805.681.4150 or to leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.

