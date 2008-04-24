Friday, May 4 , 2018, 11:40 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
$5,000 Reward Offered in Case of Missing Goleta Woman

A foundation created in honor of three women killed near Yosemite posts the money on behalf of Victoria Cotton's family.

By Alex Tipolt | April 24, 2008 | 2:43 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, through the Carole Sund/Carrington Memorial Reward Foundation, has posted a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the safe return of Victoria Anne Cotton of Goleta.

Cotton, 50 at the time of the disappearance, was last seen the morning of July 15, 2006. She was leaving her home in the vicinity of the 7400 block of San Carpino Avenue. She may have boarded a bus to the Farmers Market in Santa Barbara.

Carole and Julie Sund and Silvina Pelosso were the three women sightseers reported missing and later found murdered near Yosemite National Park in February 1999. While the woman were missing, Carole Sund’s parents, Francis and Carole Carrington, at the request of the FBI, posted rewards both for their safe return and for information leading to the whereabouts of their rental car. The Carringtons believe that the rewards and the media attention contributed to the car being located and gave them the first break in their case. They were thankful they had the means to offer the rewards, and in return, they started the foundation to assist other families.

 

In case of homicide, the reward will revert to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the crime.

 

Anyone with information about Cotton is encouraged to call the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4150.

Sgt. Alex Tipolt is the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department‘s public information officer.

