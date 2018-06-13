Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 12:05 am | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

500 Million-Year-Old Fossil Featured at Nature’s Own Gallery on Stearns Wharf

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for the Stearns Wharf Merchants Association | November 6, 2014 | 1:50 p.m.

Family-owned and -operated on Stearns Wharf since 1981, Nature’s Own Gallery is featuring a 500 million-year-old Trilobite fossil plate this month.

After almost 33 years on Stearns Wharf, Nature’s Own features shells, fossils, minerals, jewelry and gifts from around the world.

The Trilobite fossil is from the Middle Cambrian era and records the Cambrian explosion, before which only soft-bodied animals such as worms and jelly fish existed. Many forms of trilobites came and went during the Paleozoic Era with their extinction marking the end of the Paleozoic Era.

The fossil is from the Jbel Wawrmast Formation (Tissafinian Stage) and shows Acadoparadoxides briareus, according to Jon Marshall, whose parents opened the shop when the wharf reopened in 1981.

Marshall now co-owns the shop with his siblings. Their children have started working at the shop and are now the third generation of Santa Barbarans to work at Nature’s Own.

Marshall owns two shops on Stearns Wharf: Nature’s Own Gallery with his brother, Jim Marshall, and sister, Judi Bruskin, and Devil & the Deep Blue Sea.

The shop also features amethyst geodes and unique jewelry pieces.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Stearns Wharf Merchants Association.

 

