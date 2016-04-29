50-Acre Casitas Fire Reaches 75% Containment in Northern Ventura County

The 50-acre brush fire in northern Ventura County was 75-percent contained by midday Friday, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The fire started near Highway 33 and the Casitas Springs area, south of Lake Casitas, on Thursday and surrounding agencies sent teams to help, including Cal Fire, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Los Padres National Forest Service.

A Santa Barbara County strike team of five engines and a battalion chief drove down Thursday and was expected to return Friday night, Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Gusty winds caused the blaze to spread and Ventura County called in air support as well as crews on the ground.

The steep terrain, falling rocks and winds all caused hazardous conditions for firefighters Thursday, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.