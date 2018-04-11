Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 3:53 pm | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 

Home Challenge Energy Champions to Be Honored

By Ashley Watkins for emPower Central Coast | April 11, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The first 50 Home Challenge - Solvang participants to complete extensive home energy efficiency projects will be recognized by city and county officials on April 23 at Solvang City Hall.

Solvang Mayor Jim Richardson and 3rd Dist. Supervisor Joan Hartmann will present plaques to homeowners Peter and Jutta Aichinger, and Meagan and Eric Tambini recognizing their commitment to energy efficiency and environmental stewardship.

The presentation will take place during the 6:30 p.m. City Council meeting.

Before the ceremony, community members are invited to a reception in the lobby where they can talk to participating homeowners about their experiences and learn how they can get involved in the program. Light refreshments will be served.

“Our house is much more livable. It just feels continually comfortable. When it heats, the temperature changes are smoother and more uniform. It’s not blasting on, blasting off,” Peter Aichinger said about the home efficiency changes his family made.

The Aichingers and Tambinis worked with an emPower Energy coach to identify some common, energy efficiency issues in their homes, such as outdated heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, insufficient insulation, and cracks and gaps.

The emPower program connected them with qualified local contractors and available rebates that saved them thousands of dollars on their retrofits.

The 50 Home Challenge is a joint initiative of Santa Barbara County’s emPower Central Coast program and the nonprofit Community Home Energy Retrofit Project to engage a community and retrofit 50 single-family homes to make them more energy efficient.

For more information or to schedule a home consultation with an emPower Energy coach, visit www.empowersbc.org.

— Ashley Watkins for emPower Central Coast.
                                

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 