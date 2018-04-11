Home Challenge Energy Champions to Be Honored

The first 50 Home Challenge - Solvang participants to complete extensive home energy efficiency projects will be recognized by city and county officials on April 23 at Solvang City Hall.

Solvang Mayor Jim Richardson and 3rd Dist. Supervisor Joan Hartmann will present plaques to homeowners Peter and Jutta Aichinger, and Meagan and Eric Tambini recognizing their commitment to energy efficiency and environmental stewardship.

The presentation will take place during the 6:30 p.m. City Council meeting.

Before the ceremony, community members are invited to a reception in the lobby where they can talk to participating homeowners about their experiences and learn how they can get involved in the program. Light refreshments will be served.

“Our house is much more livable. It just feels continually comfortable. When it heats, the temperature changes are smoother and more uniform. It’s not blasting on, blasting off,” Peter Aichinger said about the home efficiency changes his family made.

The Aichingers and Tambinis worked with an emPower Energy coach to identify some common, energy efficiency issues in their homes, such as outdated heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, insufficient insulation, and cracks and gaps.

The emPower program connected them with qualified local contractors and available rebates that saved them thousands of dollars on their retrofits.

The 50 Home Challenge is a joint initiative of Santa Barbara County’s emPower Central Coast program and the nonprofit Community Home Energy Retrofit Project to engage a community and retrofit 50 single-family homes to make them more energy efficient.

For more information or to schedule a home consultation with an emPower Energy coach, visit www.empowersbc.org.

— Ashley Watkins for emPower Central Coast.

