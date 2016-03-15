50 mph Wind Gusts Raking Montecito as Wind Advisory Issued for South Coast

Winds gusting to 50 mph were sweeping through Montecito late Tuesday, and the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory through early Wednesday for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

The weather service said gusty north winds were blowing at 20 to 30 mph, with the strongest gusts below canyons and passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains.

Motorists were advised to use caution on Highway 192/East Valley Road through the Montecito foothills, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 101 along the western Gaviota coast.

The high winds were expected to diminish overnight, and calmer conditions are in Wednesday’s forecast, with winds of just 5 to 10 mph.

Meanwhile, the weather service said daytime temperatures should climb into the low 80s Wednesday, before dropping back to the mid- to upper 70s Thursday through Sunday.

A slight chance of rain is possible Sunday night and Monday, forecasters say.

