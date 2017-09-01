Recovery Ranch Answering Call for Help in Houston

On Sept. 1, The Recovery Ranch will team with Ranch Hands Construction, sending 50 clean-and-sober men to Texas' Gulf Coast to assist with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Their mission is to bring the same enthusiasm and commitment they apply to their recovery to those devastated by the hurricane.

Equipped with a fully outfitted work truck, a food trailer, and four vans full of recovering addicts and alcoholics, the team will drive from their sober-living home in Santa Ynez to the most impacted communities in eastern Texas.

These young men will make their way through Texas for at least two weeks, focusing their efforts wherever the help is needed most. They will work as a team in hopes of impacting as many lives as possible.

They will leave home with no ties to any other agencies or organizations. Their goal is to be fully autonomous and to target communities that may not be receiving as much attention from other larger relief groups.

However, contributions from businesses of any size are welcome, and contributors will have their company logo displayed on the crew’s trailer.

This isn’t the first time Recovery Ranch has joined in a relief effort. After Hurricane Matthew struck the East Coast last year, the men at The Recovery Ranch boarded a plane to Fayetteville, N.C., with nothing more than their backpacks and a desire to help.

One week later, they returned home having cleared wreckage from 13 flooded homes and having built a community’s worth of lasting relationships.

This year's goal is the same: to share the gratitude they have for their recovery with communities in need, and continue their ongoing pursuit of service.

The Recovery Ranch is a men's structured sober-living facility in the Santa Ynez Valley. The program gives residents an opportunity to work on the things that led them to their substance dependency.

Through accountability, honesty and living the 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous on a daily basis, the men learn how to live a responsible, purposeful and fulfilling life in sobriety.

— Daniel Ross for The Recovery Ranch.

