5162 Foothill Road, Carpinteria 93013

A unique, Palladian villa carriage house, featured in Architectural Digest and designed by renowned architect Roland Terry, sits on a sunny, ocean-view, 32+-acre hilltop and features richly appointed interiors with wood and sandstone floors.

This two-bedroom home has high ceilings and large, open living spaces naturally suited for entertaining with an abundance of light.

The gardens, which are lush and mature with groves of oak and olive trees, create a peaceful harmony with the land and provide a perfect backdrop for indoor and outdoor living. A reflecting pool and swimming pool invite you in, and the terraced gardens beckon you to dine al fresco and take in the beauty that is all around.

The property also features a beautiful multiacre meadow and approximately 11 acres of avocados.

This isn’t just an exquisite ranch it is a unique lifestyle.

List Price: $5,950,000

