52-Unit Apartment Project Proposed for Downtown Santa Barbara

Development on the 200 block of East Anapamu Street would be 4 stories tall

Developers are proposing a 52-unit high-density apartment project on the 200 block of East Anapamu Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

The project calls for 24 one-bedroom apartments, 22 two-bedrooms and 6 three-bedroom apartments, with an average size of 802 square feet.

In addition about, 6,000 square feet of commercial space is proposed for the site at 226 E. Anapamu Street.

The building would stand four stories tall.

“This is a big project,” said Nicole Hernandez, the city’s urban historian.

The project went before the city’s Historic Landmarks Commission on April 4.

The commission offered comments about the project and approved an accompanying Cultural Landscape Study, which covered 226-232 E. Anapamu Street, 1117-1211 Garden Street, and 223 E. Figueroa Street and the surrounding area.

The commission also reviewed a Historic Structures/Sites Report for the area.

The 92-page and 77-page documents, respectively, outline the history of the area, including pictures, drawings and examination of the houses and their historic character.

The proposal calls for the demolition of several buildings, and the relocation to Garden Street of two Queen Anne Free Classic-style homes built in 1905 that are eligible to be designated as "structures of merit."

The project would include 72 parking spaces in a new 11,545-square-foot basement parking garage, and 52 bike parking spaces.

The city Planning Commission must also review the project.

The proposal is one of the biggest so far under the city's Average Unit-Sized Density Incentive Program.

The AUD program encourages developers to build rental housing by allowing them to pack rental units on small pieces of land. Prior to the program, which was approved in 2013, developers rarely built rental housing because they said such developments didn’t pencil out financially for them.

But the program has infuriated some Santa Barbara residents, who say city planners are bowing down to developers and architects who are capitalizing and taking advantage of the policy to ride a wave of development.

Some housing activists worry that the units are so small that they are not practical for working, middle-class families, and instead are catered to millennials who are willing to pay up to $3,000 a month in rent for a small apartment.

In some cases, property owners are converting existing single-family residential homes into high-density apartments, pushing out families who rented the homes in favor of building studio and one-bedroom apartments.

Steve Hoegerman lives near the proposed project, and said the neighborhood is “woefully ill-informed about this enormous project” and encouraged the HLC members to slow down.

“Let’s preserve the historical low-rise livability of this block and these blocks of mostly 1920s bungalows,” Hoegerman said. “Just because some of the neighborhood has been destroyed doesn’t mean we should go ahead knock down the rest.”

Hoegerman joked that maybe the city should wait until he dies before it destroys Santa Barbara

“But that doesn't work either,” he said. “My grandddaughter will inherit my cottage, and she’ll probably be living there until 2110 or 2115, so let’s save Santa Barbara and this nice neighborhood for her generation.”

