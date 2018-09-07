Santa Barbara Planning Commission Expresses Support for Proposed 52-Unit Housing Project

Commissioners say the need for housing outweighs potential concerns about the size of the large, high-density downtown development

The Santa Barbara Planning Commission expressed mostly positive comments about a controversial 52-unit, high-density apartment project proposed near downtown Santa Barbara.

The project calls for a three- and four-story building with studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom units. If the plan is approved, the developers would demolish the six homes at the site, except for two Queen Anne Free Classic-style homes built in 1905. The development also would include 72 parking spaces, 60 of which would be contained inside an automated stacked parking configuration.

Despite the size of the project, many of the commissioners said the need for housing outweighs concerns about the overall size of the project.

The meeting was part two of the first meeting, which was held in July. The original meeting lasted for more than four hours — most of it for public comment — and the commissioners had to leave the room before deliberating because of a scheduled Harbor Commission meeting.

Although some of the commissioners expressed concerns about neighborhood compatability and the appropriateness of a mechanized parking lift to stack cars, the panel as a whole said the project was headed in the right direction.

"We want people who work here to stay here and contribute to the community," Commissioner John Campanella said. "We're trying to provide housing for people of all income levels."

The Planning Commission only made comments about the project. The Historic Landmarks Commission will be the ultimate decision-maker.

The development is proposed for eight parcels on Anapamu, Figueroa and Garden streets. It is the latest example in a high-stakes battle over the future of Santa Barbara. For decades, preservationists and environmentalists ruled over Santa Barbara’s land-use policies, dictating a slow-growth mentality — one that kept buildings small and maintained ocean and mountain views.

Developers chose to build for-sale condos, rather than apartments, because of the high cost of land; apartment projects simply didn’t pencil out.

But a wave of millennials and young workers are demanding housing as part of a desire for an urban lifestyle, where they can walk or bike to work and live close to downtown.

The city passed a high-density housing ordinance in 2013 that allows developers bonus density if they build apartments.

Property owners and developers have pounced on the policy and are proposing hundreds of high-density housing units. The units, however, are not income-restricted, and property owners can rent them out at market rates.

Although several AUD housing projects have been approved, the first and only one to have been built advertises a two-bedroom unit for $3,500 a month.

Commissioner Deborah Schwartz urged the developer and members of the public to work together to end some of the conflict surrounding AUD projects.

Schwartz pleaded with developer Greg Reitz, representing Barranca Enterprises, not to build as big and maximum as possible.

"I don't want to support something that translates to higher rents," Schwartz said. "We already have plenty of high rents in Santa Barbara. I don’t want to see further tension created on any single AUD project."

She said the developer is moving in the right direction and that "we are an incredible community."

"I think there is an approvable project," Schwartz said.

She reminded critics that the community needs housing and that developers don't necessarily have to build in Santa Barbara.

"Nobody needs, or is being forced, to develop housing in Santa Barbara," she said. "They could go elsewhere, and we could have an ongoing deteriorated housing stock."

Commissioner Jay Higgins urged critics to take a more sober approach to the project, referencing one speaker who said Santa Barbara is becoming a "mini-Manhattan."

"I was just in Manhattan, and the average number of stories in Manhattan is 18," Higgins said. "You can say what you want to get attention, but it is not factual."

