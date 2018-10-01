537 Periwinkle Lane, Santa Barbara 93108

Designed by the famed Moody Sisters, this story-book “Oak Tree Cottage” is a one-of-a-kind gem. Ideally located on coveted Periwinkle Lane, it’s adjacent to Montecito’s Upper Village and a stone’s throw from beautiful trails. High-pitched ceilings, charming original details and large picture windows that look out over the numerous patios and gardens are all found in this whimsical cottage. Some of the original details include the custom dutch doors, wood floors with a unique herringbone pattern and a large hearth in the living room. Slump stone walls in the main rooms and an attached office or fourth bedroom with its own entrance make this a more unique and spacious Moody Sisters design.
List Price: $2,699,000
