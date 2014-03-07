Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 10:17 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

65 mph Wind Gusts Expected in Montecito Through Early Friday

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo 6 a.m. | March 7, 2014 | 12:38 a.m.

Winds gusting to 65 mph were blowing through the Montecito foothills early Friday and the National Weather Service has extended a wind advisory in the area until 9 a.m.

The weather service said north to northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph should begin to diminish Friday morning across Santa Barbara County’ South Coast. In the meantime, gusts of 45 to 65 mph were expected intermittently in Montecito.

Motorists were advised to use caution while driving in and around Montecito, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast.

Hazardous surf was expected to continue to pound area beaches through Saturday morning. Beaches with western exposure are likely to be hit with waves of 4 to 6 feet, and the weather service said sets as high as 8 feet were possible.

Authorities warned that the elevated surf can create dangerous rip currents as well as powerful waves that can sweep people off of rocks and jetties.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph are possible below canyons and passes.

Similar conditions are expected Saturday, but the weather service said Sunday is likely to be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 