65 mph Wind Gusts Expected in Montecito Through Early Friday

Winds gusting to 65 mph were blowing through the Montecito foothills early Friday and the National Weather Service has extended a wind advisory in the area until 9 a.m.

The weather service said north to northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph should begin to diminish Friday morning across Santa Barbara County’ South Coast. In the meantime, gusts of 45 to 65 mph were expected intermittently in Montecito.

Motorists were advised to use caution while driving in and around Montecito, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast.

Hazardous surf was expected to continue to pound area beaches through Saturday morning. Beaches with western exposure are likely to be hit with waves of 4 to 6 feet, and the weather service said sets as high as 8 feet were possible.

Authorities warned that the elevated surf can create dangerous rip currents as well as powerful waves that can sweep people off of rocks and jetties.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph are possible below canyons and passes.

Similar conditions are expected Saturday, but the weather service said Sunday is likely to be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

