588-Mile Bike Ride Pedals Message of Child Abuse Prevention from Santa Barbara to Sacramento

Aaron Pankratz’s 4-day ride aims to raise awareness and financial support for Court Appointed Special Advocates

Despite rough roads and a flat tire, Aaron Pankratz is tackling a 588-mile bike ride in four days to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month and the need for more advocate volunteers.

Pankratz, associate director of the nonprofit Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County, began his journey at 9 a.m. Friday at the Santa Barbara County Superior Courthouse. On Monday, he plans to arrive at the state Capitol in Sacramento around 4 p.m.

He is riding his bicycle in four days to help draw awareness to the needs of abused or neglected children, and inspire people to become CASA volunteers.

“It’s an opportunity to draw attention to the great work, and the people who work on behalf of children who have been abused to make sure they have a good ending to their story,” Pankratz said.

“This is a way to put in perspective of the amazing work of volunteers.”

He’s riding about 150 miles each day.

The trek provides a fundraising opportunity to raise $25,000 to help sponsor children, Pankratz said.

Pankratz’s wife is driving a support vehicle during the excursion.

On Monday, he expects to leave Chowchilla and stop at CASA offices in Merced, Stanislaus and San Joaquin before his final stop at the Capitol.

A handful of supporters will accompany Pankratz along his trip, riding part time and stopping at CASA offices throughout California to meet with staff and friends.

According to CASA, around 500 children in Santa Barbara County are removed from their homes each year due to abuse, abandonment or neglect. About 60,000 children are removed from their homes throughout the state.

Trained CASA volunteers are asked to meet with the child weekly and are authorized to interview people in the child’s life, like social workers, attorneys and teachers, according to the organization.

“There are kids who need someone to stand up for them and draw attention to what they need so their lives can be better,” Pankratz said.

“I like to ride my bike,” he said. “Your body can usually keep going, but it’s your brain that tells you to ‘stop.’”

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland