Goleta Ranch-Style House Provides Ideal Arena for Active, Sports-Minded Family

Basketball court, batting cage and putting green among athletic amenities at two-story, 3,500-square-foot home

By Melissa Walker, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 11, 2014 | 1:20 p.m.

Convenient access to Mountain View School in Goleta with a sports-theme and spacious floor plan all add up to a highly desirable package for a large family, now on the market for $1,599,000.

Background

Fall is a prime sports season with baseball, football, basketball and golf, but you can live the sports-minded lifestyle year-round at a safe and scenic cul-de-sac located at 5991 Cuesta Verde. The spacious home in the Mountain View district 35 offers convenient access to a school system that can take your children from elementary to high school at Mountain View Elementary, Goleta Valley Junior High School and Dos Pueblos High School.

Interior

The ranch-style home welcomes owners and guests with cathedral ceilings, two stories and five bedrooms plus four bathrooms, offering ample space for big families.

Welcoming sunlight streams down from a skylight into a kitchen with all of the amenities, including an island stove top and gas range and stove, low-flow fixtures, reverse osmosis and water softener. A large formal dining room is separated with a freestanding wall and offers a view of the trellised backyard patio. Adjacent to the conveniently located kitchen is the laundry room and pantry.

Three bedrooms and two baths are just steps away that flows into a large family room with views of the private grounds and spa. A wet bar, game room and fireplace offers an indoor setting to keep the fun going at night in this festive space.

“It’s the perfect home for entertaining all your friends who love to play,” said Marie Sue Parsons, a Coldwell Banker agent.

Outside

Professional landscaping continues in the backyard in a fenced yard with fruit trees and a trellis-covered patio and spa that provides a comfortable setting for a family get together or party.

On one side of the family room and is the patio, spa and a detached two-car garage with storage and a covered built-in barbecue area, while on the other side is a covered balcony attached to a large master bedroom, office and guest quarters.

A putting green, batting cage and basketball court with space to toss a football offers everything an athletic family needs.

“This is the perfect home for a sports minded family,” Parsons said. “And you’ll always know where your kids are if you’re the proud owner of this home.”

Step away from the games to enjoy relaxing a waterfall and koi pond that provides a quiet contrast on the ⅔-acre lot with mountain views.

Square footage: 3,508 in the residence, 536 in the garage

Asking price: $1,599,000

Listing agents: Click here for more information about the property, or contact Marie Sue Parsons at 805.895.4866 or Stephanie Young at 805.453.8528.

Noozhawk contributing writer Melissa Walker can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

An extensive putting green in the back yard will keep golfers sharp. (Kristin Renee photo)
The house features a large family room with a wet bar, game room and fireplace. (Kristin Renee photo)
