5 Arrested on Drug Charges During Investigation of Santa Barbara Street Gang

Javier Zamudio

Javier Zamudio (Santa Barbara Police Department photo)

Adrian Alejandre

Adrian Alejandre (Santa Barbara Police Department photo)

Dennis Cummings

Dennis Cummings (Santa Barbara Police Department photo)

Sergio Diaz

Sergio Diaz (Santa Barbara Police Department photo)

Robert Sullivan-Seher

Robert Sullivan-Seher (Santa Barbara Police Department photo)

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 7, 2017 | 9:30 p.m.

After a months-long investigation of a Santa Barbara street gang, five people have been arrested on a combination of state and federal drug charges, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Over the past several months, Santa Barbara police — working with agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — conducted a countywide investigation of criminal activity linked to the Santa Barbara Eastside gang, said Sgt. Joshua Morton, an SBPD spokesman.

He said cocaine, methamphetamine and thousands of dollars in cash were seized as part of the investigation, which included five arrests​:

» Adrian Alejandre, 29, of Santa Barbara, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of distribution of methamphetamine.

» Dennis Cummings, 22, of Lompoc, has been indicted by a federal grand jury charges of conspiracy and distribution of methamphetamine.

» Sergio Diaz, 36, of Santa Barbara, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of distribution of cocaine.

» Robert Sullivan-Seher, 48, of Lompoc, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy and distribution of methamphetamine.

» Javier Zamudio, 32, of Santa Barbara, has been charged locally with the alleged sales of cocaine and participation in a criminal street gang.

The search and arrest warrants were served Oct. 4, Morton said.

“The Santa Barbara Police Department would like to thank the FBI and ATF for their assistance during this involved investigation,” he said in a statement. “These types of joint investigations continually aid in our efforts to protect the community we serve.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

