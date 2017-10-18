5 Arrested in Gang-Related Stabbing Last Month at Goleta Beach

Five people have been arrested in connection with a gang-related stabbing that occurred last month at Goleta Beach County Park, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives served search and arrested warrants Tuesday at six locations in Santa Barbara County, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Four male juveniles, ranging in age from 15 to 17, were taken into custody, Hoover said. Their names were not release because they are minors.

Also arrested was Christian Catalan, 21, Goleta, who was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapons, assault causing great bodily injury and gang-participation allegations, Hoover said.

The arrests stem from an incident on Sept. 16, when a 30-year-old Goleta resident was stabbed multiple times near the restrooms at Goleta Beach.

The victim transported himself to the hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries.

“Following the assault, a group of subjects fled the area and attempted to hide from law enforcement,” Hoover said. “The sheriff’s K-9 Unit and Santa Barbara County Sheriff/Fire Air Support Unit assisted in locating the suspects. Several were located hiding in the slough area near Highway 217, and others were located near the UCSB campus.”

No arrests were made at the time, but detectives launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and the level of involvement of those individuals associated with the crime.

The stabbing is believed to be gang-related, and the investigation is ongoing, Hoover said.

The Sheriff’s Department is requesting that anyone with information about the incident call 805.681.4150; leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171; or go to the department’s website www.sbsheriff.org/anonymoustips.html.

