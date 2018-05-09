5 Bishop Diego Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

On Monday, Bishop Diego held a signing ceremony to celebrate the following five student athletes moving on to participate in intercollegiate athletics: Mitch Heller, University of Idaho (football); Jacob Songer, San José State University (football); Dylan Streett, Willamette University (basketball); Isaiah Veal, College of Idaho (football); and Andrew Ziehl, California Lutheran University (basketball).

This brings the current number of Bishop students committed to playing intercollegiate athletics to six — with John Harris set to play football at Columbia.

Additionally, several other graduating student athletes are in the process of finalizing where they will attend college and are planning on participating in athletics at their chosen schools.

Bishop’s senior class is a tight-knit, athletically gifted, and hard-working group. Heller, Songer, Streett, Veal, and Harris all competed and excelled in three or four sports at the varsity level during their high school tenure.

"In today's culture of specialization in sport, I am thrilled that at Bishop, our students have a chance to compete for league and CIF championships in multiple sports," Bishop Diego athletic director Dan Peeters said.

"I am proud of the collective and individual success achieved by the class of 2018."