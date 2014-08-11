5 Cal Poly Athletes Jailed in Armed Robbery at Frat House

Five Cal Poly student athletes are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery at a San Luis Obispo fraternity house.

The suspects are all members of Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo's football team, according to the university.

Cameron Marcel Akins, 19, of Monrovia was arrested on suspicion of robbery with a firearm, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest, according to a news release from San Luis Obispo police.

Dominique Alize Love, 19, of Poway and Cortland Josiah Fort, 20, of Fontana were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Jake Anthony Brito, 18, of Cypress and Kristaan Sterling Ivory, 20, of Los Angeles were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Only Love remained in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail on Monday in lieu of $60,000 bail.

San Luis Obispo police received a report about 2:30 a.m. Sunday of a robbery in progress at the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity house in the 200 block of California Boulevard.

The first officer on the scene reported seeing Akins confronting a victim in the courtyard area of the house. The officer drew his gun and demanded the teen comply, according to a news release.

Akins did not comply and attempted to flee. The officer holstered his gun and tried to physically stop Akins from fleeing; Akins violently resisted and a couple of other people intervened to help the officer, police said.

As other officers arrived on scene, Akins continued to resist, and bit one of the officers, according to the news release. No one was seriously injured.

The suspect’s handgun was recovered and secured.

Officers then arrested Fort, who was driving a vehicle that was leaving the scene as police arrived in the area. Further investigation led officers to arrest Love, Brito and Ivory on the Cal Poly campus for their alleged involvement.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact San Luis Obispo police Capt. Keith Storton at 805.781.7118 or at [email protected]

On Monday morning, Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier released a statement about the individuals suspected in Sunday's attempted robbery.

"Cal Poly recognizes the seriousness of these charges, and will move swiftly to take the appropriate responses," he said.

"The university will do all it can to work with San Luis Obispo police in helping to determine what occurred. The five football student-athletes alleged to have taken part in this incident have been suspended from all team activities effective immediately, and the university will conduct internal investigations into possible student conduct violations.

"As always, any violation of the university’s student conduct policies will not be tolerated and will be dealt with summarily, to ensure that student health and safety and the university’s academic environment are maintained."

Delta Sigma Phi fraternity member Forrest Baker described a tense confrontation with the gunman, whom he tackled in a moment of distraction after the man demanded money.

Baker, a junior civil engineering major, told Tribune reporters he was woken around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning by the commotion outside his room.

He went outside his room at the fraternity house at 244 California Blvd. to discover a man with a gun pointed at one of his fraternity brothers.

Noticing his fellow Delta Sigma Phi brother seized with fear and unable to talk, Baker told the man to point the gun at him and that he’d help him.

Baker began leading him up an outside staircase near the back of the residence to an upstairs balcony where more rooms are located, he said.

During the course of the incident, Baker said the man pointed the gun both at his chest, back and his head.

“He was saying ‘Show me where the (expletive) money is’ and ‘Don’t call the cops’ and ‘I’ll (expletive) kill you if I see the cops,’ ” Baker said.

“With any burglar, I assume they’re looking for some sort of valuables. So I was like, ‘Sure, I’ll get you any of our valuables.’ ”

He pretended to be leading the gunman to the valuables, stalling him. San Luis Obispo Police Department officials later identified the suspect as 19-year-old Cameron Marcel Akins.

When the gunman turned to look at a police officer who’d just arrived, Baker seized his opportunity to grab the man’s arm and put it behind his back, knocking the gun loose.

Then he jumped on his back, and tackled him down the stairs, Baker said. They tumbled down the stairs together.

“The whole time I was looking for an opportunity to grab his gun,” Baker said.

“When the cops came, I figured that would be a good time. … He said, ‘If I see a cop, I’m going to shoot you.’ That’s why I attacked him when he saw the cops.”

Baker said another member of the fraternity, Nicholas Rimicci, was able to hide away and call police as the confrontation ensued.

After the fall down the stairs, a group of police officers rushed towards the suspect and detained him, while he was "freaking out" and fighting back, Baker said.

During the incident, Baker said the man appeared "extremely anxious" and his hand was shaking.

Baker said he may have fractured his right foot during the altercation and was planning to see a doctor Monday.

The fraternity members hold fundraisers and collect money for events and that’s what the suspect may have been looking for, Baker said.

The home has 16 people living in it now, during the summer. During the school year, it houses about 30 people, Baker said.

The fraternity had some money in the home, but nothing out of the ordinary, and no large amounts, Baker added.

