5 Goleta Residents Arrested in Gang-Related Altercation on Santa Barbara’s Westside

2 adults and 3 juveniles taken into custody after high-risk traffic stop on Las Positas Road

Five Goleta residents were arrested Thursday afternoon following what Santa Barbara police believe was a gang-related altercation on the city’s Westside.

Officers responded at about 1:20 p.m. to a report of a disturbance at a neighborhood market on the 600 block of West De la Guerra Street, according to police Sgt. Joshua Morton.

The suspects, armed with knives and other weapons, were threatening and chasing one or more victims, Morton said.

Witnesses told police the suspects fled in a black Jeep SUV, which was located a short time later on the Mesa, Morton said.

A high-risk, felony traffic stop was initiated on Las Positas Road, near Cliff Drive, Morton said, and two adults and three juveniles were taken into custody without incident.

“They are all Goleta residents and all documented by the Sheriff’s Department to be gang members or associates,” Morton told Noozhawk.

A search of the vehicle turned up bats, knives and other make-shift weapons, Morton said.

Using surveillance video and witness accounts, investigators determined that the people in the vehicle were those involved in the altercation, Morton said.

The adult suspects were identified as Jonathan Rios, 21, and Carlos Guarneros, 19, Morton said.

The names of the juveniles — ages 17, 17, and 16 — were not released because they are minors.

Rios and Guarneros were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempting to fight, along with gang enhancements, Morton said.

The juveniles were booked into Juvenile Hall on the same charges. One juvenile also was charged with possession of a concealed weapon.

Police do not believe a stabbing occurred, Morton said, and were still looking for the victims.

Las Positas Road was shut down for a time in the area of the traffic stop.

